NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down a man and a woman who allegedly assaulted a man after he asked one of them to wear a face mask at a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened at the Union Street station on the M line around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NYPD released this surveillance video of the suspects:

According to police, the victim told the woman to wear a mask, which sparked an argument that escalated into an assault and robbery.

The male suspect allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and thew it to the ground while the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

RELATED STORY: MTA Begins Fining Riders For Not Wearing Face Coverings

On Monday, the MTA started issuing $50 fines to riders who are not wearing face coverings in the transit system.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

