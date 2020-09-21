NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Remote classes begin Monday for New York City public schools, but in-person learning will see a staggered rollout.

It was supposed to be the first day of school for all students, but another delay was announced last week.

“I was a public school parent here in New York City. I understand it’s frustrating that we need to get it right, and it’s going to be hard to do in the middle of this pandemic, but we’re getting there,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

On Monday, 3-K, pre-K and District 75 students will special needs are going back first. Next Tuesday, K-5 and K-8 schools will begin in person. Soon after on Oct. 1, it will be all middle and high schools, secondary schools and transfer/adult education.

The delay has been met with plenty of pushback.

Schools: The New Normal

“The system is falling us. It’s so sad. I can barely keep my job down,” Staten Island working mother Arina Zizersky told CBS2.

Zizersky could not contain her emotions, upset about the state of city public schools. She joined several other parents for a rally outside P.S. 62. They believe their children can safely return to the building.

“I have to go day by day and see who is able to watch my child. I have to lose days at work, I have to lose money. I have bills to pay,” she said.

“Our principal, our teachers worked so hard all summer. Our school is ready. Our children deserve to be in school in the classroom,” said another Staten Island parent Kerry Codasco.

However, across the city in the Bronx at a backpack and food giveaway in Mott Haven, one mother said she has no confidence in City Hall. Her two kids will be all remote.

“It’s affecting me, because I can’t work. I have to stay home with my kids,” Shekebea Wright said.

The mayor is expected to stop by the reopening of Mosaic Pre-K Center in Elmhurst, Queens.

