NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools are once again postponing the start of in-person learning, the mayor announced Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 3-k, pre-k and District 75 special education schools will still reopen Monday.

However, k-5 and k-8 schools will stay remote until Sept. 29. Middle and high schools won’t reopen until Oct. 1.

Students will continue to learn remotely in the meantime.

De Blasio said the came from an hours-long conversation with the principal and teacher unions.

“Yesterday morning, they reached out to me and they said they had real concerns about specific things that had to be done to make sure our schools could start effectively, start safely,” he said. “Although they acknowledged that some real progress has been made, not enough had been made and more had to be done to make sure that things would be as strong as they needed to be.”

The mayor said the main concern that still needs to be addressed is staffing.

“I heard an honest concern, and it was just was clear to me that we did not have a clear enough number,” he said.

He said the city will deploy another 2,500 teachers — in addition to 2,000 that were promised earlier this week.

Some will come from the Department of Education and the substitute teacher pool. CUNY will also help identify students pursing education degrees, as well as adjunct professors.

United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew said the city is now on top of ventilation issues plaguing schools and there’s been a major improvement in the rollout of coronavirus testing.

“Getting the right PPE in the right school settings is something that should be basically worked out by the beginning of next week,” he added. “So it’s really been constant monitoring and listening.”

The city’s blended learning model was supposed to start on Sept. 10, but in-person classes were already pushed to Sept. 21.

