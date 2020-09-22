NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspects of a shooting in the Bronx after a father had to shield his three children from bullets.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, investigators believe it was a gang-related shooting, but the only known victim was an innocent bystander sitting in the car dealership. He was shot while trying to protect his kids.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday inside a car dealership on Boston Road by Conner Street in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows one of three gunmen open fire in the dealership. People inside run and a customer who was sitting on the couch with his three children pushes them to the ground, throwing himself on top of them, using his body to shield his kids from the bullets.

Police say the 39-year-old father was hit in the thigh and the three gunmen took off.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 9/21/20 at approx 7:20 PM, inside of 4077 Boston Rd in the Bronx, 3 suspects fired multiple shots at a male who then returned fire, striking a male bystander who was attempting to shield his 3 kids. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0CMcWsXt1m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 22, 2020

According to police, the three masked suspects ambushed the dealership, firing wildly at their intended target, who was inside, and then stole a customer’s car outside the dealership to escape.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital and is expected to recover. His children were not injured. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the three suspects in the video to call police.

