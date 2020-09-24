Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A major change for some New Jersey shoppers is one step closer to reality.
Lawmakers Thursday passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic and paper bags, as well as Styrofoam containers.
RELATED STORY: Enforcement Of Plastic Bag Ban Will Begin Oct. 19 In New York, Officials Say
The legislation still needs to be approved by Gov. Phil Murphy, who has indicated he will sign the bill.
There’s an 18-month grace period for restaurants and grocery stores to prepare for the change.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.