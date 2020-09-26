Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father who was shot while shielding his three children from gunfire inside a Bronx car dealership has reportedly lost his job.
The shooting was caught on surveillance video at the Eastchester dealership Monday.
MORE: Father Struck By Bullet While Shielding 3 Children From Gunfire In Bronx Car Dealership
Police say Anthony Jefferson was shot once in his thigh.
According to a GoFundMe page, Jefferson lost his job due to his injury and needed surgery to remove the bullet.
Investigators say he was not the intended target. Arrests have been made.
Jefferson’s children were not physically hurt.
