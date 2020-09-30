RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has made a crucial ruling in the case of a man convicted in a drunk-driving crash that killed a Boy Scout on Long Island.

More than 100 supporters, wearing red in solidarity with the family of Andrew McMorris, gathered in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday awaiting a judge to issue the expected sentence.

The pain was so raw and the irony was overwhelming. It was two years ago Wednesday the 12-year-old Boy Scout was run down and killed while hiking with his troop in Manorville.

And now, his family finally has justice, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

What transpired prior to Wednesday marked a stunning turn of events. Would a judge throw out the verdict and start all over after a hearing on alleged jury misconduct? Or was it a stall tactic, a fishing expedition by the defense? The defense suddenly claimed on sentencing day last month that some jurors read accounts and discussed the case before deliberations.

You could hear a pin drop when the judge ruled Thomas Murphy, the man who was found guilty in December 2019, would finally go to prison.

He has been out on bail since the day he drove into Scout Troop 161, after boozing with vodka for hours at a golf course. He drove off despite protests of friends, plowed into the boys, and refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

It has been a nightmare for Alisa and John McMorris, Andrew’s parents.

“We can begin to heal. We haven’t healed in two years,” John McMorris said. “How could we heal through all of this nightmare?”

“Remember, if you drive, never drink,” Alisa McMorris added.

All 12 jurors and the six alternates were subpoenaed. The judge ruled their isolated comments and remarks did not influence or prejudice their deliberations, adding they were forthright and honest.

Following emotional impact statements, which were underway Wednesday, the judge is expected to hand down the sentence. Murphy could get as much as 25 years in prison.

