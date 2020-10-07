FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wait times to hand in ballots at some New Jersey Board of Elections offices are being compared to recent long lines at the Motor Vehicle Commission.

On Wednesday, CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to Monmouth County residents who wanted to directly hand their ballots in. Earlier this week, some waited more than 45 minutes at the BOE office. County Clerk Christine Hanlon said the BOE didn’t anticipate the number of voters wanting to come in person.

After complaints, the county came up with a new traffic pattern.

“We worked together to share space and find another location where voters could drop off their ballots. We are being proactive and working with the Board of Elections to make sure that voters don’t have to wait in a line too long,” Hanlon said.

Lines were flowing better Wednesday, with one person saying the wait was only about 15-20 minutes.

BOE member Chantal Bouw guided voters to use the secure drop box outside.

“This box is run by the Board of Elections. They are emptied and they are secure and their ballots will be treated the exact same as if they were brought into the building,” Bouw said.

There are 17 drop boxes throughout Monmouth County.

Voters can also put their ballot in the mail, but some people want to go the extra mile to make sure their vote counts and that’s why they are showing up in person.

“I don’t trust the post office. I’ve seen too many stories on social media showing ballots that are thrown away,” a woman named Claire said.

“Inside, they make you sign in a couple of places and then you have to present identification,” a man named Dave added.

No matter how you vote, election officials are advising people to return their ballots early because of the volume of paper officials have to deal with this year.

Registered voters can still fill out provisional paper ballots at their polling places on Election Day, but only those with disabilities will be able to use a voting machine.

