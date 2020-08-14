TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Voters in New Jersey will cast their general election ballot mostly by mail, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The Garden State will use the same method it used in the July primary, the governor said.

Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would get a ballot, but it’s not clear if people who aren’t registered will get an application to register.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re in, everybody gets a ballot,” Murphy said.

Murphy is expected to address the change during a news conference later Friday. You can watch that at 1 p.m. on CBSN New York.

The nearly all-mail election in July stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak.

Saying that the general election will mirror the July primary, Murphy indicated that the only in-person voting will be with provisional ballots. That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they’ll have to go to one of a reduced number of polling places and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine the voter didn’t mail in a ballot.

In July, each county had to keep at least 50% of its polling places open for in-person provisional voting.

If the July 7 primary model is used, voters will be able to mail back their ballots to county boards of elections, deliver them there in person or use drop boxes that are scattered across the county. Most counties had at least five drop boxes in July.

The development comes just a day after Republican President Donald Trump acknowledged that he’s starving the United States Postal Service of cash to make it harder to process millions of mailed-in ballots.

The state Republican Party petitioned the U.S. attorney in New Jersey to install election monitors over concerns of “disenfranchisement.”

Some Democrats have also voiced concerns. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has said he wants there to be traditional in-person voting, saying that he was a “purist” and there was a sense of accomplishment after voting in person.

