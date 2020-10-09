Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey drivers with probationary licenses can now upgrade them online.
The process started Friday to help reduce long lines at Motor Vehicle Commission centers due to the pandemic.
The upgrade is for drivers who have successfully completed a year of unsupervised driving.
