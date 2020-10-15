Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you haven’t responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, you are almost out of time.
Thursday is the deadline to mail in forms.
You can call-in your information until 2 a.m. on Friday, and online forms must be submitted by 6 a.m.
The deadline had been extended to Oct. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Supreme Court stopped the count from continuing after the Trump administration argued it needed time to compile the data before the end-of-the-year deadline.
