NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn congregation planning a Hasidic wedding that state officials expected 10,000 people to attend Monday has announced it will no longer go on as planned.

A statement sent Sunday from the Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar said the wedding will only be open to “close family members.”

As we first reported Friday, according to flyers obtained by CBS2, the grandchild of Satmer Grand Rebbe Zalman Leib Teitlebaum is to be married.

MORE: Hasidic Wedding Scheduled For Monday In Williamsburg Could Test Resolve Of COVID Enforcement

The state and city sheriff’s departments served an order Friday night asking the congregation to cancel or postpone the wedding unless it is limited to 50 people.

Officials were worried a large crowd would cause a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

MORE: Williamsburg Congregation Ordered To Cancel Or Postpone Hasidic Wedding If Not Limited To 50 People

“It was outside of the target red or orange or yellow cluster zone, but the information that our investigation revealed was that upwards of 10,000 individuals were planning to attend,” said Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to the governor.

The congregation said the wedding was planned with “COVID-19 regulations in mind,” and “appropriate guidelines,” were going to be followed.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.