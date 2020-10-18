NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman caught in the crossfire of gunshots in Brooklyn overnight was shot in the head and hospitalized, police said Sunday.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street in Park Slope.
According to police, the occupants of two cars — a white Kia SUV and a blue Infinity — were reportedly seen firing at each other.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The victim, 58, is believed to have been a bystander. She was taken to NYU Langone in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
Authorities initially said the victim was a man, but later reported she was a woman.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: As Unemployment Claims Climb, Have Both Sides Found Common Ground?
- Deadline For Vehicle Inspections, Registration Renewals Extended In New York
- Churches Remain Closed In New York City’s Coronavirus Hot Zones Following Judge’s Ruling
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I am creating an honest wage from home 3000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here is I started……. Read More