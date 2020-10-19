Comments
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Monday at a Long Island park that will be renamed in memory of Det. Luis Alvarez.
The late NYPD detective was a leading champion for benefits for first responders who became ill after working at Ground Zero.
Just weeks before dying of cancer last year, Alvarez made a crucial plea in Washington to replenish the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: As Unemployment Claims Climb, Have Both Sides Found Common Ground?
- 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Bronx Shooting
- CBS2 Gets Action In Astoria, But Loud Car Meet-Ups Continue In Another Part Of Queens
Now a park in Oceanside, where Alvarez lived, will be transformed and named in his honor.
Monday would’ve been his 55th birthday.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.