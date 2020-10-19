CBSN New YorkWatch Now
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Monday at a Long Island park that will be renamed in memory of Det. Luis Alvarez.

Retired New York Police Department detective and 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The late NYPD detective was a leading champion for benefits for first responders who became ill after working at Ground Zero.

Just weeks before dying of cancer last year, Alvarez made a crucial plea in Washington to replenish the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Now a park in Oceanside, where Alvarez lived, will be transformed and named in his honor.

Monday would’ve been his 55th birthday.

