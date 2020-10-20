NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man who pushed a 73-year-old grandmother onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Police say the attacker had been smoking marijuana on the C train platform inside the Clinton-Washington station.

When the victim’s adult grandson asked him to stop, police said the suspect punched and kicked the grandson and grandfather and then pushed the grandmother.

MORE FROM CBS New York

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is 25 to 30 years old and 200 pounds, wearing a backwards Yankee cap and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.