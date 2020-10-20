MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for clues in Montclair after bullets flew on a neighborhood street.

A gunfight broke out in a residential neighborhood.

Police say two men who live in the area started firing at each other Tuesday afternoon.

Police were searching storm drains, and K9 units were hard at work along Greenwood Avenue in Montclair, with teams looking for possible weapons or other evidence.

The gun battle took place outside Union Gardens apartments.

Montclair resident Leslie Webb has been living on Greenwood Avenue off Glenridge Avenue since 1953.

“Never experienced this, or heard of any shootings or anything like that on this street,” he told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

That changed around 2 p.m. when police say two men opened fire on each other. One man, believed to be in his late 20s, was shot in the abdomen, arm and leg.

Investigators believe the dispute was drug related.

“It seems like it’s something that transpired today. It is under investigation. And there’s no concern to the community. It seems like both individuals knew each other and it was an isolated incident,” said Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti.

Police say the injured gunman was taken to the hospital. The other shooter is under arrest. Both of their weapons have been recovered.

