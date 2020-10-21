NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During the coronavirus pandemic we’re all struggling to come up with constructive ways to spend time at home. Well, a 5-year-old from Queens decided to write a series of books.

On Wednesday, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu met the kid dynamo.

Egypt Bush just started first grade and already she’s a published author.

Here’s how it started. Every night, she and her dad, Rahiem, would read books from the library together. However, when COVID-19 hit and the libraries closed, they only had a few books at home.

“My dad had to read all the books over and over and over again and then he told me, ‘Why don’t you come up with your own book?'” Egypt said.

“She told me a story and it was real elaborate and I enjoyed it,” Rahiem added. “Then the next day she wanted to do it again.”

So they came up with “Egypt’s Everyday Superheroes” series, and of course the 5-year-old is the main character.

Her first book called “Superhero Town” focuses on COVID-19 from a child’s point of view.

“Hi, my name is Egypt. There is a new icky super germ that everyone is afraid of and the people in my town are turning to superheroes to fight it,” she read to Hsu.

She likes to make her books entertaining and educational.

“I love the super germ because it’s so funny to look out,” Egypt said. “They haven’t made a cure, so you have to put on a mask and wash our hands.”

Her superheroes include doctors, nurses and bus drivers, like her dad. She writes about her whole family, and if you’re surprised such a youngster is tackling grownup topics, don’t be.

“We think that as adults kids aren’t really paying attention and it’s crazy that they absorb way more than you realize,” Rahiem said.

So how many books does Egypt plan to write?

“One hundred. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I will not give up,” she said.

And she’s already working on her next book, which features her and her dog, London, as the superheroes.

Egypt loves reading her books to other kids and always encouraging them to write their own stories.

