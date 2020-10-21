CBSN New YorkWatch Now
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former employee of a Forever 21 location in Yonkers is accused of recording female customers in the store’s dressing rooms.

Twenty-seven-year-old Heriberto Polanco was arraigned Wednesday in Westchester County court.

It follows a 48-count indictment on unlawful surveillance charges.

The videos were allegedly recorded in August 2019 at the Cross County Shopping Center.

Police say Polanco has admitted to recording female customers with his cell phone.

