POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A helicopter landed in shallow water off Point Lookout on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Bell 206B went down at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The pilot was the only person on board. Nassau County police said the helicopter made a controlled landing in three feet of water.
Chopper in water near Jones Beach – a Bell helicopter 2 blade – single occupant -made a controlled landing in 3 feet of water on the Bay side- minor injury. Whew! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/1ApxsHX5Vy
— Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) October 21, 2020
The pilot suffered a minor injury, according to police. He was taken to a nearby Coast Guard station.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate.
Check back soon for more information.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- 10 Hurt When Elementary School Bus Collides With Landscaping Truck In New Windsor, N.Y.
- Suffolk County Legislator Dr. William Spencer Arrested In Alleged Pills-For-Sex Scheme
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.