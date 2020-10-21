BreakingHelicopter Lands In Water Near Point Lookout, N.Y.
POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A helicopter landed in shallow water off Point Lookout on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Bell 206B went down at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board. Nassau County police said the helicopter made a controlled landing in three feet of water.

The pilot suffered a minor injury, according to police. He was taken to a nearby Coast Guard station.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate.

