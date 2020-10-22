CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Harlem Hospital, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped while in police custody at Harlem Hospital.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at 137th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The prisoner, whose legs were shackled, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Police say the man was in custody for violating an order of protection.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

