NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thick smoke could be seen coming out of manholes in Midtown on Thursday afternoon.
Fifty-Fifth Street near Sixth Avenue was blocked off with multiple fire trucks on scene.
The FDNY says it received reports about the smoke just after 1 p.m.
Con Ed says there were no outages or injuries.
The street is now back open.
It is unclear what caused all the smoke.
This was in front of my bldg. at 77 W. 55th St. and it was a lot more than smoke. Fire exploded out of two manholes with multiple large explosions that lasted over an hour. At times blue/green fire was pouring out of the manhole in front of my building. Toxic smoke was thick. Our lobby lost one of it’s large glass windows. My neighbor was thrown to the ground. It’s a miracle that there was not a car in the turn lane on 55th to go onto 6th Ave. Very grateful that no one was seriously injured. No explanation so far.