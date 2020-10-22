NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan Thursday to help young students deal with mental health issues.
The mayor says 350 schools in 27 neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic will receive support from mental health professionals.
Each specialist will provide counseling at up to five schools.
Twenty-six schools will also be allowed to refer students for additional therapy at mental health clinics.
First Lady Chirlane McCray co-chairs the initiative.
“Children who have suffered through their parents’ loss of livelihood or the threat of eviction can talk about it with a specialist who facilitates the conversation and keeps coming back, building a relationship with these young people,” she said.
The First Lady says mental health professionals will hold group sessions with students to focus on shared traumas.
