NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is suing to stop the Trump Administration from withholding federal funding for cities the Justice Department designated “anarchist jurisdictions.”
New York City, Portland and Seattle were given the label back in September.
The move could mean those cities would not receive billions of dollars.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- 10 Hurt When Elementary School Bus Collides With Landscaping Truck In New Windsor, N.Y.
- Suffolk County Legislator Dr. William Spencer Arrested In Alleged Pills-For-Sex Scheme
The city’s corporation counsel said the administration’s move overstepped its authority.
“We’re bringing this action because they have taken concrete steps, they have actually taken this anarchist designation and started to include it in applications for federal grants,” James Johnson said.
The lawsuit was set to be filed Thursday in Seattle.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.