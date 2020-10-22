CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A correction officer at Rikers Island is recovering after being stabbed in the hand.

The female officer was attacked Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Correction Officers Benevolent Association says the officer was trying to break up a fight involving gang members.

