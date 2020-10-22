CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.

There was a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Oct. 22, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

The NYPD says two officers saw a man armed with a gun on East 219th Street near Laconia Avenue in Williamsbridge.

The officers fired towards the man but did not hit him.

They later tased the suspect and took him into custody.

The man is now at Montefiore Hospital. There’s no word yet on any charges.

One of the officers was also taken to the hospital for ringing in his ears.

