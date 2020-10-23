NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More schools across the Tri-State Area are closing and going remote due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

P.S. 24 in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx is temporarily closed after having two positive cases within seven days of each other.

In the meantime, students who attend the school will be fully remote.

The doors are closed for 24 hours, except for those cleaning and disinfecting.

The school’s principal set a letter to parents late Wednesday night, saying “two or more members” of the community had tested positive.

When it comes to New York City public schools, about half of students are opting for remote-only classes.

“You have that phenomenon we did not anticipate, which is parents who are still in a blended status – Some days they’re having their kids go to school, some days they’re not,” Mayor Bill de Blasio explained Thursday.

In New Jersey, the Boonton School District in Morris County is the latest to go fully remote. The superintendent said the decision was partly due to holiday travel concerns, as well as a number of their teachers being considered high-risk.

The state’s infection rate is up, with more than 1,100 new cases Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the majority stem from private, indoor gatherings.

Even the governor is in quarantine, despite testing negative, after he and his wife went to Pilsner Haus and Biergarten on Saturday with a senior staffer who since tested positive.

“Tammy and I are trying to get around the state as best we can to go out responsibly and try to set an example, but also specifically to give business to places,” he said.

Murphy and others continue to encourage testing.

The line to get a COVID test was down the block Thursday in Hoboken, where people said they are learning you can never be too careful.

“Just hanging out in our apartment, under 10 people, nothing crazy, within the guidelines. Then next thing you know, someone said they got it,” one person said.

Back at P.S. 24 in the Bronx, the principal said he cannot release specifics on who got COVID, but those in close contact have been notified to quarantine for 14 days. The plan is for students to return on Nov. 5.

