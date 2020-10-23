Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A carjacking and robbery suspect was caught by some good Samaritans in Queens Friday.
It happened at 75-03 Glenmore Avenue.
According to police, the suspect used pepper spray to assault a cab driver before pulling him from his vehicle and driving away.
The suspect crashed into several cars and tried to run away.
Members of a nearby mosque chased the suspect down and held him until police
arrived.
The suspect and cab driver were both taken to Jamaica Hospital for evaluation.
Charges against the suspect are pending.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- At Least 3 Dead After Night Of Gun Violence In New York City; NYPD Reports 94% Increase In Shootings
- Former Employee Of Yonkers Forever 21 Accused Of Recording Female Customers In Dressing Rooms
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.