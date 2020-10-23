By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s finally Friday, and while we’re about to kick off the weekend, we won’t be quite ready to kick out the stubborn clouds and fog. Mild and muggy conditions today will continue this evening and overnight with fog returning along with spotty drizzle. It doesn’t appear that we’ll be dealing with super dense fog like last night, but you’ll still wanna be careful out on the roads!

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy, mild and muggy day with fog and drizzle to start, and there is just the slightest chance for a passing shower… but most folks will stay dry. Temps will once again reach the upper 60s to right around 70, but we do expect a bit of sunshine by afternoon.

A big change occurs Sunday night as a cold front sweeps through, knocking temps down into the 30s and 40s overnight… with daytime highs only in the upper 40s to mid 50s… certainly feeling more like fall. Have a great weekend!

