NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old is under arrest following a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday.
Police say the teenager used pepper spray on an Uber driver, pulled the man out of his car and drove off.
The suspect then crashed into several parked cars before he was chased down by members of a nearby mosque who held the boy for police.
“For us to be out here and watch this going on, 12 o’clock in the afternoon, that’s real early to go stealing a vehicle. A little crazy, but that’s New York, right?” one witness said.
The suspect and the Uber driver were both taken to Jamaica Hospital with injuries.
They are expected to be OK.
No word yet on any charges.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- At Least 3 Dead After Night Of Gun Violence In New York City; NYPD Reports 94% Increase In Shootings
- Former Employee Of Yonkers Forever 21 Accused Of Recording Female Customers In Dressing Rooms
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.