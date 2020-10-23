CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old is under arrest following a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday.

Police say the teenager used pepper spray on an Uber driver, pulled the man out of his car and drove off.

The suspect then crashed into several parked cars before he was chased down by members of a nearby mosque who held the boy for police.

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens, on Oct. 23, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

“For us to be out here and watch this going on, 12 o’clock in the afternoon, that’s real early to go stealing a vehicle. A little crazy, but that’s New York, right?” one witness said.

The suspect and the Uber driver were both taken to Jamaica Hospital with injuries.

They are expected to be OK.

No word yet on any charges.

