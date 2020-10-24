By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Get ready for a big change in the weather tonight… after a gray and rather mild afternoon with many spots reaching 70, a cold front will send temps crashing overnight! Skies will clear, winds will pick up, and we’ll bottom out in the 30s well north and west, and in the low 40s here in NYC.
Tomorrow will be a much cooler day than we’ve been having, with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Bright skies in the morning will give way to more clouds in the afternoon, with a few showers trying to work north late in the day.
Sunday night into Monday looks like a better bet for more showers, and Monday will also be more seasonable with a high around 60.
