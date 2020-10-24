NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York.

It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Election officials are prepared for a massive operation, and some speedbumps along the way.

“We’re not expecting perfection on those nine days. We’re not expecting perfection on Election Day,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Preventing early voters from getting dissuaded by misinformation is a major hurdle, officials said.

State Attorney General Letitia James is investigation robocalls attempting to do just that.

“Robocalls indicating that if you are an anti-vaxxer, if you are against vaccinations, that by voting early you will somehow be forced to take a vaccination,” James said.

MORE: Tri-State Area Voter Guide

Those calls are, of course, not true, but misinformation, coupled with a recent mishap in which a vendor sent absentee ballot envelopes to people in Brooklyn with mismatched names, is enough to cause confusion.

“That has a chilling effect on people who are already concerned,” said Williams.

This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new effort to protect voters called the New York City Election Observers Corps. Volunteers will be recruited to serve as non-partisan observers outside poll sites on Election Day. They’ll look for any instances of voter intimidation, suppression or harassment, then report it to staff.

MORE: Volunteers Will Look For Voter Intimidation Incidents At NYC Polling Sites, Mayor Says

Local leaders and Common Cause New York launched a non-partisan election protection program. As many as 400 volunteers will assist voters with urgent questions.

“Be sure the polling place is open on time, be sure that all the machines are working, that the lines – if there are lines – are orderly and people know how to go in and where to go,” said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York.

New York City has 88 early voting sites, including Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

MORE: Long Island Poll Sites Ready For Influx Of Early Voters

“One thing to consider is that we don’t have universal poll sites, so those locations are only available for [those] who have been assigned as a poll site for early voting,” said Sabrina Castillo, director of partnerships and outreach at the NYC Campaign Finance Board.

Hey NYC Voters: Head to https://t.co/IluDLXIcUE right now to find your assigned Early Voting and Election Day Poll Site!! Please share and VOTE SAFE NYC! pic.twitter.com/sr3KL4ntMr — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) September 16, 2020

Early voting is open from Saturday, Oct 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Voters can request absentee ballots until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.