NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There will be no new trial for convicted NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.
A federal judge denied Raniere’s request Friday for a second time.
Lawyers for Raniere argue cult members were not allowed to testify on his behalf.
Raniere was convicted in 2019 of running the Albany-based cult where women were allegedly branded and forced into sexual slavery.
Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced next week and faces the possibility of life in prison.
