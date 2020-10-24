Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have someone in custody for questioning after a woman was pushed onto subway tracks at a Times Square station.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Diaz was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly trespassing on a restricted catwalk at a subway station in the Bronx.

Police say this is the suspect who pushed a woman onto the subway tracks on Oct. 23, 2020. (credit: NYPD)

Police say he matches the description of a suspect who pushed a 28-year-old woman onto the tracks in Times Square on Friday.

That woman was able to get off the tracks with only a minor hand injury.

So far, Diaz has not been charged in connection to the shoving incident.

