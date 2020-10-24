NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have someone in custody for questioning after a woman was pushed onto subway tracks at a Times Square station.
Thirty-year-old Joshua Diaz was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly trespassing on a restricted catwalk at a subway station in the Bronx.
Police say he matches the description of a suspect who pushed a 28-year-old woman onto the tracks in Times Square on Friday.
Woman Shoved Onto Subway Tracks In Unprovoked Attack At Times Square Station
That woman was able to get off the tracks with only a minor hand injury.
So far, Diaz has not been charged in connection to the shoving incident.
