NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks Friday morning at a subway station in Times Square.
Police said it appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
It happened around 10 a.m. on the N/Q/R lines at 42nd Street.
Police said the suspect came up from behind and pushed the woman.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- At Least 3 Dead After Night Of Gun Violence In New York City; NYPD Reports 94% Increase In Shootings
- Former Employee Of Yonkers Forever 21 Accused Of Recording Female Customers In Dressing Rooms
The victim suffered minor injuries from the fall.
Police said they believe the suspect was a homeless man who fled the station.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.