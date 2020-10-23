CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Manhattan, New York, Subway, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks Friday morning at a subway station in Times Square.

Police said it appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the N/Q/R lines at 42nd Street.

Police said the suspect came up from behind and pushed the woman.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The victim suffered minor injuries from the fall.

Police said they believe the suspect was a homeless man who fled the station.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply