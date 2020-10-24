TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.
The extension was announced as the state reported 1,994 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 227,339. On Friday, 874 people were hospitalized, the highest daily number since mid-July.
Overall, more than 16,000 people have died of COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Public health emergencies expire every 30 days unless renewed. The first executive order declaring an emergency in the state was signed March 9.
The latest extension does not reverse any of the gradual reopening steps the state has taken.
