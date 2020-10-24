Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP)Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The extension was announced as the state reported 1,994 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 227,339. On Friday, 874 people were hospitalized, the highest daily number since mid-July.

Overall, more than 16,000 people have died of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Public health emergencies expire every 30 days unless renewed. The first executive order declaring an emergency in the state was signed March 9.

MORE: Surging Coronavirus Cases Prompt Boonton, N.J. Schools To Go Virtual

The latest extension does not reverse any of the gradual reopening steps the state has taken.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply