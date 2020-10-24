PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police say a 20-year-old Bohemia man had sexual contact with two 13-year-old girls.
The incidents allegedly happened in March and August.
According to Suffolk County Police, Brendan Sullivan met his victims over Snapchat.
Sullivan was initially arrested in May on child pornography-related charges. Further investigation revealed what police call alleged “inappropriate contact” with the young girls.
Sullivan faces rape and endangering the welfare of child charges. He’s also accused of violating an order of protection.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call police at (631) 852 6279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
