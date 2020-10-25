NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a thief they say stole thousands of dollars worth of valuables from a Manhattan hotel guest.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Moxy Hotel on West 28th Street in Gramercy Park.
Police say as a woman was checking out, a man walked into the hotel and grabbed her luggage while she was distracted.
According to police, the luggage contained jewelry and clothing that was worth about $20,000.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
