NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Videos appearing to show an on-duty NYPD officer using a marked cruiser’s loudspeaker to shout “Trump 2020” are under investigation, officials from the department said Sunday.

The Twitter videos, allegedly taken in Brooklyn, were posted Saturday night.

Commissioner Dermot Shea called the video “unacceptable,” and said on Twitter, “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical… ”

Chief of Department Terence Monahan also responded, writing, “Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter, “ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”

The NYPD is expected to release more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBS2 for updates.

