NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Videos appearing to show an on-duty NYPD officer using a marked cruiser’s loudspeaker to shout “Trump 2020” are under investigation, officials from the department said Sunday.

The Twitter videos, allegedly taken in Brooklyn, were posted Saturday night.

Commissioner Dermot Shea called the video “unacceptable,” and said on Twitter, “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical… ”

One hundred percent unacceptable. Period. Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation. https://t.co/C4zyVYWZvN — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

Chief of Department Terence Monahan also responded, writing, “Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with.”

When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical. Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public. https://t.co/GTfC7BF5Sx — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter, “ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

The NYPD is expected to release more information on the investigation.

