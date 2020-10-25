NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another illegal party in Queens was shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions early Sunday morning.
It took place at a warehouse on Metropolitan Avenue in Maspeth.
10/25/20 @ 0230HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 47-02 Metropolitan Ave, Queens: 68+ people, no liquor license, illegal liquor storage, violation of emergency orders, 5 organizers charged with multiple criminal, health & ABC offenses. pic.twitter.com/eBThk02Vb8
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 25, 2020
Inside, deputy sheriffs allegedly found about 70 people dancing, smoking and drinking alcohol without any facial coverings or social distancing in place.
CBS2 has been told the organizers, security guards and DJs were also issued appearance tickets.
