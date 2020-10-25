Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another illegal party in Queens was shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions early Sunday morning.

It took place at a warehouse on Metropolitan Avenue in Maspeth.

Inside, deputy sheriffs allegedly found about 70 people dancing, smoking and drinking alcohol without any facial coverings or social distancing in place.

CBS2 has been told the organizers, security guards and DJs were also issued appearance tickets.

