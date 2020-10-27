Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Department of Transportation, Hudson Valley, Local TV, New York, Palisades Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild scene was caught on video on the Palisades Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

A Department of Transportation worker was directing traffic near a crash last week.

A Department of Transportation worker was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on the Palisades Parkway in the Hudson Valley in October 2020. (Credit: NYSDOT)

A driver he stopped then suddenly hits the gas, forcing the worker to jump on the hood.

The driver was quickly stopped by an officer down the road.

The worker had minor injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply