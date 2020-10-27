Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is launching a voluntary coronavirus screening program for its front line transit workers.

In the initial phase, up to 2,000 employees will be tested for free at rotating field locations, including bus depots and train yards, and at health service centers.

RELATED STORY: Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey Will Fine Travelers Without Masks, Face Coverings

The program will be open to front line workers from New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North and MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply