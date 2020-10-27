Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is launching a voluntary coronavirus screening program for its front line transit workers.
In the initial phase, up to 2,000 employees will be tested for free at rotating field locations, including bus depots and train yards, and at health service centers.
The program will be open to front line workers from New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North and MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
