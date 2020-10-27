NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More regulations could be coming to scooter-share rentals in New York City.
A City Council oversight hearing Tuesday announced new safety data for the mopeds and e-scooters.
“According to a 2019 NAFTA study, shared e-scooter systems have a fatality rate five times higher than that of bike share systems,” New York City DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said. “The Revel crash rate in September was 50% lower than in June, when the rate peaked at about three crashes per 10,000 trips.”
City Council is considering a bill that would require shared moped companies to implement more safety precautions, including a way to make sure riders are wearing helmets.
This summer, the ride-share company Revel shut down service for two weeks following the deaths of three riders, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur.
