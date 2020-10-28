NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer resigned Wednesday, just one day before he was set to face a hearing for a violent social distancing enforcement arrest.
In May, Francisco Garcia was seen aggressively enforcing social distancing in a video posted to social media. It wasn’t clear from the video what the man did to trigger the officer’s reaction.
He was placed on administrative duty following the arrest.
Garcia was the subject of complaints in four prior cases, none of which resulted in discipline. A complaint last December that Garcia used offensive, gender-related language was closed because of pending litigation.
PBA President Patrick Lynch released a statement Wednesday saying in part, “We warned them that sending cops out to enforce their half-baked public health policies would create a backlash. They didn’t listen and now yet another police officer’s career has been cut short by politics.”
