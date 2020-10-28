NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a chaotic scene in the parking lot of a Rockland County hotel Wednesday after federal agents shot a man while executing an arrest warrant.

Authorities swarmed the DoubleTree Hotel in Nanuet after a suspect federal agents have been trailing was shot by a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I thought, oh my god, I just heard gunshots,” witness Patty Landgren said. “It was scary ’cause I couldn’t tell where they came from.”

Landgren works straight across Route 59 at Clarity Water Technologies and jumped up from her desk to lock all the doors.

“It was absolutely chaos over there from the first moment. It just kept unfolding,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

That commotion began with a federal arrest warrant for gun charges. The DEA is saying very little about what went down or why the man was wanted.

We do know surveillance of the suspect brought them to the DoubleTree Hotel, where they encountered him and another man.

“Two people were arrested at this time. One gun was recovered. One individual was shot,” said Christopher Roberts, with the DEA. “I believe he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the shoulder.”

Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the suspect who was shot and taken to Nyack Hospital. The second suspect is in police custody.

None of the agents on the scene were injured.

