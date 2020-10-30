Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Early voting hours will be extended in Rockland County.

The New York Civil Liberties Union sued Rockland County’s Board of Elections, saying polling hours were inadequate. The suit also called for better accommodations for voters with disabilities.

The court ruled in the NYCLU’s favor Friday.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit rocklandgov.com/departments/board-of-elections/extended-hours.

