NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn family is mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son after he was shot and killed Wednesday in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with the family of Derek Trucios, who just celebrated a birthday last week.

His mother was too distraught to speak on camera, but said she cherishes the final moments with her son, like when loved ones threw him a party six days ago in front of their Sunset Park home, three miles from the crime scene.

The family is from Mexico, but said Trucios was born in the United States. He was a junior at Sunset Park High School and wanted to become a doctor.

Police said Trucios and a 16-year-old friend were shot Wednesday near East 26th Street and Foster Avenue in Flatbush after getting into a struggle with a suspect who allegedly tried to rob them.

“It was really fast, pop pop pop pop pop pop pop,” Flatbush resident Kaossa Doumbe told CBS2.

A handgun was left behind on the sidewalk.

“It’s just outrageous and very saddening,” Doumbe added.

Trucios was shot in the face and stomach, and pronounced dead at the hospital. His friend was shot in the hand and is expected to be OK.

“I was upstairs in my house and I heard two gunshots. So, I ran to the window and I looked outside. There was four guys struggling,” a neighbor told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

“When I was running down the steps, I heard a couple more shots,” he said. “There was a guy laying on the floor. He was bleeding from the face and also from his stomach.”

The neighbor claims he saw a man run from the scene. That’s who police are looking for.

“A lot of screaming. A lot of pleas for help,” said another neighbor.

Meantime, others in the area are questioning their safety.

“It’s not cool at all. It’s a quiet neighborhood, but being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Flatbush resident Sharod Turner said.

The number of shootings in New York City has increased from 785 at this time last year to 1,577 this year.

Neighbors say enough is enough.

“When will it end? There’s too much blood that’s being shed in the city,” said Flatbush resident Peter Jones.

“Please don’t come back to this neighborhood because we’d like to stay peaceful and quiet,” said Kesha Terry.

At least one neighbor handed over surveillance video to police as the search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

