NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say attacked a woman in the subway system over $2.
According to police, it happed Oct. 23 at around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was buying a MetroCard at the 205th Street and Perry Avenue D train station in the Bronx.
They say the victim was approached by another woman, who offered to open the gate to the subway for $2.
When the victim said no, police say the suspect punched her in the neck and tried to steal her purse. The two fought briefly, and the suspect managed to take off with the victim’s jacket and glasses, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
