NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than 1 million people have cast in-person ballots in New York City, election officials announced Sunday, the ninth and final day of early voting in the state.

New Yorkers reported wait times of a half-hour or less at many polling places and posted selfies of early voting stickers to social media.

Statewide, more than 2.2 million people had voted in person through Saturday, according to the New York State Board of Elections, or about 17% of registered voters. On top of that, more than a million voters have returned absentee ballots.

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 NYC we hit ONE MILLON voters who voted early! pic.twitter.com/uFx9URazZN — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 1, 2020

The surge in early voting and votes by absentee ballots comes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Early voting ends at 4 p.m. Sunday. New York doesn’t offer early voting Monday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

The rush to vote is leading election experts to predict a record 150 million votes cast, with turnout rates higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

New York’s overall turnout was projected to top two-thirds of 12 million registered voters. The state did not allow early voting in 2016.

