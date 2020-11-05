NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run in Brooklyn was caught on camera.

The victim is in the hospital with serious injuries.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with the family, who said their loved one crawled from the street to the sidewalk while screaming for help.

On video, a black car is seen speeding down a Brooklyn road near Nicholas Avenue and Etna Street in Cypress Hills. It suddenly starts reversing at full speed, hitting a man walking to his car before quickly taking off.

“I heard the sound, like the crash,” Carmen De La Rosa said.

The impact injured her 60-year-old 6-foot-8 husband, Walter Stone. De La Rosa said Stone was walking across the street to move their car at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, when she heard him crying out for help.

“He said, ‘Carmen!’ so I look and I saw him crawling and I came down running to pick him up, and called the ambulance,” De La Rosa said.

Stone was rushed to a hospital with a bloody face covered with scratches and a broken leg.

His son, Dante, said he is outraged because the driver never stopped.

“Damn, my pops got tore up in half by a car. I’ve been crying all day, bro. Now, it’s just anger,” Dante Stone said.

The anger is also fueled by a constant problem that he said plagues the block.

“I know how people speed. I know how the reversing goes on this, especially. They do this reversing stuff full speed and it’s just too much,” Dante Stone said.

The NYPD is investigating the incident involving a reported black Infiniti, and as Stone’s son comforts his mom they are both hoping someone who has information about the driver will step up to help.

“The back of the windshield was cracked off. The moment he fell on the floor the windshield came with him. So if anybody knows an Infiniti that’s missing back of their window please let somebody know. Let the police know,” De La Rosa said.

Walter Stone is recovering at Jamaica Hospital. His family members said he had the first of two surgeries on his left leg, which was broken in two parts.

