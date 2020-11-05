NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Tri-State Area.

New Jersey has added new states to its quarantine list and New York set up checkpoints Wednesday, the first day of new travel rules, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

Members of the New York City Sheriff’s Office said they will be stopping vehicles periodically at the tunnels. Drivers can expect questions about where they are coming from, if they’ve traveled in the last 14 days, and if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Though Layton didn’t see any cars stopped on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office put out a courtesy notice for what it calls it a quarantine checkpoint — an extra layer to randomly screen.

COURTESY NOTICE CHECKPOINT/VEHICLE STOP CORRIDOR: Deputy Sheriffs will conduct Quarantine Checkpoints / Vehicle Stops in vicinity of Lincoln and Holland Tunnels on NYC side today. pic.twitter.com/XG7s8CLIqb — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 4, 2020

The department also wants to know if the driver has completed any necessary travel forms that might apply to them if they’re coming from a state on the travel advisory list.

“In theory, it’s a good idea,” one driver said. “It’s crowded in New York, so it’s like, if people are coming from out-of-state, I think to control COVID.”

“There’s gonna be people that don’t like it, for sure,” another driver said. “I mean, people wanna go into the city and they don’t like to be asked questions ever.”

Currently, travelers coming in from states with a high infection rate can get out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine by testing negative for the virus 72 hours before arriving in the city, quarantining for just three days then taking another COVID test on the fourth day and testing negative.

Connecticut and New Jersey are still exempt.

But New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday did warn about the spike in cases. The state added nearly 2,500 new infections to its tally, the highest daily count since May 6.

“We’re not out of the woods on COVID, folks. Another bad day of numbers. This is going in the wrong direction,” Murphy said.

And with that, New Jersey added two states to its travel advisory Wednesday, Washington and Oregon. That means there are 43 hot spots, a new high.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says compared to the surge in the rest of the country, the state is doing well keeping COVID numbers down.

